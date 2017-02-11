Gurgaon gold heist: Branch hit for 2nd time, CCTV offers some clues

A DAY after eight assailants looted 32 kg gold worth Rs 10 crore and Rs 8 lakh cash from the Manappuram Finance Company in Gurgaon, police said this is the second such robbery to take place at the branch. “Robbers had looted this office a few years ago as well. The security system is not very strong. Even during this robbery, a woman employee who knew how to access the alarm system did not press it out of fear,” a police officer privy to the investigation said. However, police said they have got some crucial leads based on footage from the CCTV camera on the premises.

The incident took place on Thursday at the company’s Railway Road branch in Old Gurgaon. Armed with kitchen knives, the men held a guard hostage and threatened other customers. Police said one of the assailants assaulted a guard and took away his gun. The robbers also injured three others, including the guard who was stabbed.

Police said that prima facie, it appears the thieves had conducted a recce of the area. The men had entered the office after one of them showed their Aadhaar card, following which they took everyone hostage. While some stood guard on the ground floor, others cleared out the gold and cash from the company’s vaults, said police.