Gurgaon: Girl raped, killed and dumped in drum, 1 held

According to police, the child went missing from her home around 1.30 pm Thursday. According to police, the child went missing from her home around 1.30 pm Thursday.

Palwal police has arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering a five-year-old girl, whose body was found inside a drum in his home, hours after the crime Thursday. The accused worked as a domestic help at the victim’s house, police said.

According to police, the child went missing from her home around 1.30 pm Thursday.

Police accessed CCTV footage from a camera installed at the home of the victim’s neighbour.

“The footage showed the accused leading the child through the area,” said inspector Surender, SHO of Sadar Palwal police station.

“The child was found dead in his home inside a drum,” said the SHO.

“The accused abducted the child from her father’s shop on Thursday afternoon, brought her to his home and sexually assaulted her. He stabbed her to death and hid her body inside a drum, which he covered with a cloth,” said Sanjay Kumar, PRO of Palwal police.

A case was registered under IPC section 302 (murder) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App