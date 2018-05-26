Gurgaon gets two drones to keep track of Aravallis

The drones were launched by Haryana PWD minister Rao Narbir Singh at Butterfly Park. The drones were launched by Haryana PWD minister Rao Narbir Singh at Butterfly Park.

Two drones, meant to assist the forest department in conserving the Aravalli forest, were launched in Gurgaon Friday morning. Officials said the devices will help gather data on forest health, determine the status of encroachment, and identify new areas for management.

The drones were launched by Haryana PWD minister Rao Narbir Singh at Butterfly Park in Sector 52. “These drones will make it easier to keep an eye on the forest. Drone surveys can help understand the condition of the forest, and find unidentified areas for development,” Singh said.

According to officials, during a meeting on January 13, they were directed to purchase drones and accessories for “survey and surveillance of forest and wildlife, with priority on Aravalli areas in Gurgaon and Faridabad districts”.

Officials expect that the drones will prove useful in detecting the presence of wildlife and monitoring their movement. They also said the drones will help in early detection of forest fires, and better understand their spread and direction.

However, forest department officials said that since the technology is new to the district, standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being developed for their use.

