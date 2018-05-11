LIVE Updates: Restricted to 23 venues, several missed namaz in Gurgaon today

Friday prayers have been limited to 47 sites, including 23 open spaces in Gurgaon this afternoon, after several outfits called for a ban on namaz in public (Express Photo/Manoj Kumar/File) Friday prayers have been limited to 47 sites, including 23 open spaces in Gurgaon this afternoon, after several outfits called for a ban on namaz in public (Express Photo/Manoj Kumar/File)

Friday prayers were held at 47 sites, including 23 open spaces in Gurgaon this afternoon, after several outfits called for a ban on namaz in public. The Gurgaon police stepped up security to ensure law and order was maintained at these venues. At lease 76 duty magistrates were also present across the city. Members of the Muslim community were stationed at sites where namaz was held until last week to inform those who arrived of the changes. The sites where prayers were held included Marble Market in Sikanderpur, Leisure Valley ground parking, and the parking in front of IFFCO chowk.

The change came after a group of men disrupted namaz at a vacant plot in Sector 53 on April 20. Six people have been arrested in connection with this incident and released on bail.

Also read | Gurgaon open spaces barred for faithful: Right-wing Hindu outfits prevent namaz at many places

“Thirteen public spaces were agreed upon. We also have 24 of our own spaces — Waqf board properties, mosques and homes… We have been assured of police protection,” Wajid Khan, who heads the Nehru Yuva Sanghatan Welfare Society Charitable Trust, and was at the meeting said.