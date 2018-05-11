LIVE Updates: Restricted to 23 venues, several missed namaz in Gurgaon today

Friday prayers were held at 47 sites, including 23 open spaces in Gurgaon this afternoon, after several outfits called for a ban on namaz in public. The Gurgaon police stepped up security to ensure law and order was maintained at these venues. At lease 76 duty magistrates were also present across the city. Members of the Muslim community were stationed at sites where namaz was held until last week to inform those who arrived of the changes. The sites where prayers were held included Marble Market in Sikanderpur, Leisure Valley ground parking, and the parking in front of IFFCO chowk.
The change came after a group of men disrupted namaz at a vacant plot in Sector 53 on April 20. Six people have been arrested in connection with this incident and released on bail.
“Thirteen public spaces were agreed upon. We also have 24 of our own spaces — Waqf board properties, mosques and homes… We have been assured of police protection,” Wajid Khan, who heads the Nehru Yuva Sanghatan Welfare Society Charitable Trust, and was at the meeting said.
Imaams and worshippers estimate that, with the confusion resulting from the change in, and reduction of, locations, close to forty per cent missed the namaz in Gurgaon today, as they were still looking for the new or alternate spots, even as prayers were completed.
(Express Photo/Sakshi Dayal)
Security has been heightened across the city today to ensure law and order in maintained during Friday prayers.
(Express Photos/Sakshi Dayal)
The plot near Wazirabad village, from where the opposition to reading namaz in open spaces began on April 20, is not among the places where prayers will be offered. It remains deserted this afternoon, much like last week, with three boards informing people that the land has been "acquired" by HUDA.
(Express Photo/Sakshi Dayal)
(Express Photo/Manoj Kumar)
People who would usually read namaz at other spots in the area have been pooling in money to travel to the newly allotted spaces, which in some instances lie at a distance that cannot be covered by foot in the short time that they get to reach before prayers begin, at short notice.
Here are pictures from a vacant plot near the State Vigilance Bureau office, one of the designated 23 open spaces for namaz (Express Photo/Manoj Kumar)
(With inputs from ENS)