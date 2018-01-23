Gurgaon: Four arrested for sexually assaulting woman, beating up family members

The four accused — Deshveer, Dharmendra, Pawan, and Sanjeet — were arrested from Johalka village in Sohna Monday. (Representational) The four accused — Deshveer, Dharmendra, Pawan, and Sanjeet — were arrested from Johalka village in Sohna Monday. (Representational)

A 22-year-old woman, who hails from West Bengal and lives on rent in Gurgaon’s South City I, was allegedly sexually assaulted in Sector 56 late Sunday night while she was returning home from Tigra village after visiting some relatives. Police have arrested four people in connection with the crime. While one of them assaulted her, the others are accused of beating up her family members, police said.

“The woman has alleged that two vehicles drew up alongside them when their car had stopped for a while. The four men who were inside the two cars got into a confrontation with her husband and her brother-in-law. After that, one of them dragged her and sexually assaulted her, while the others held back her family members,” said Inspector Arvind Kumar, SHO, Sector 56 police station, where a case was registered regarding the matter.

The four accused — Deshveer, Dharmendra, Pawan, and Sanjeet — were arrested from Johalka village in Sohna Monday. “All four of the accused will be produced in court on Tuesday. The matter is still under investigation,” said Ravinder Kumar, PRO, Gurgaon Police.

