Gurgaon: Farmer, a father of 3, found dead, police suspect hit-and-run

A 25-year-old man was found dead by the roadside in Gurgaon district’s Sohna area Tuesday evening, police said, adding that a hit-and-run could be the cause of his death.

According to police, the victim’s body was discovered a little after 4 pm near Khaika village in Sohna. The deceased has been identified as Lakhminder, a resident of Abhaypur village. He was a farmer and father of three.

In an FIR registered at Sohna police station, his brother, Rishipal (37), claimed that Lakhminder was walking from his home to Sohna town when he was killed.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding in a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence), and the body has been sent for post-mortem, said police.

ASI Satbir, the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case said they are yet to find any leads into the incident.

“The victim was found dead on the roadside by a passerby. However, there are no eyewitnesses to the accident. We are conducting investigations in the matter, but in the absence of both CCTV footage and eyewitnesses, we have no leads yet,” he added.