Gurgaon: Driver of car involved in fatal accident arrested

A day after two people were killed when a speeding Scorpio collided with the Swift Dzire car they were travelling in — at an underpass on Golf Course Road — police have arrested the Scorpio’s driver. According to police, the accused, cab driver Mohammad Sazid, was driving in the wrong lane. “Sazid was arrested on Monday evening after he was discharged from a hospital where he had gone for treatment following the accident,” said Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

Police said the accused was returning from Rishikesh with two others, and heading towards MG Road, when the accident took place. His companions are yet to be identified, said police, adding that liquor bottles were found in their vehicle.

During questioning, the accused told police that he entered the DLF Phase 1- Cyber City underpass by mistake, and missed the turn towards MG Road. Realising his error halfway through, he decided to take a U-turn and headed in the wrong direction, police said. “The accused will be produced in court on Tuesday,” said PRO Kumar.

The incident in question took place around 5.30 am on Sunday. Police said the Swift Dzire was ferrying a woman pilot of IndiGo airlines to the airport. Apart from the woman and the driver, a company security guard was in the passenger seat. While the driver and guard died on the spot, the woman has been admitted to hospital.

