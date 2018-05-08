Gurgaon: Demolition drive sees lathi-charge and teargas

Structures that were razed included 18 houses, 21 boundary walls, and 16 commercial properties. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/Representational/Files) Structures that were razed included 18 houses, 21 boundary walls, and 16 commercial properties. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/Representational/Files)

The Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon Monday removed 55 illegal encroachments from the 300-metre restricted area around the Indian Air Force ammunition depot in Sector 14. The drive was met with resistance by around 1,000 local residents who threw stones at the team of officials as well as the 300 police personnel accompanying them. According to officials, the tension was defused after police personnel stepped in and issued a warning to people against obstructing the team. “We had to resort to a lathi-charge and tear gas to control the situation. Two people have been detained, but have not been officially arrested yet,” said inspector Vikram, SHO of Palam Vihar police station. MCG joint commissioner Vivek Kalia said, “Minor injuries were sustained by some people during the drive, which concluded by 6.30 pm.” Structures that were razed included 18 houses, 21 boundary walls, and 16 commercial properties.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App