Gurgaon DC asks for list of places where namaz will be held

Namaz was disrupted in Gurgaon last Friday. (Express photo) Namaz was disrupted in Gurgaon last Friday. (Express photo)

Two days before Friday namaz in Gurgaon, the deputy commissioner has asked representatives of the Muslim community to prepare a list of places where prayers will be offered so that security arrangements can be made accordingly.

Speaking to The Indian Express after discussing the matter with representatives of the Muslim community as well as the Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti in separate meetings, the deputy commissioner offered reassurance that peace will be ensured, unlike last Friday when prayers were disrupted by various outfits at several locations.

“I met with both groups today and have secured their word that all communication and contact between them henceforth will go through the district administration and officials. This will prevent an outbreak of violence or friction during namaz this week,” said Chander Shekhar Khare, who has stepped in as the deputy commissioner of Gurgaon while Vinay Pratap Singh is on leave.

“We are also working with the Muslim community to come up with a list of places where namaz will be read, so police personnel can be deployed as a precautionary measure,” he said.

Wajid Khan, who heads the Nehru Yuva Sangathan Welfare Society Charitable Trust, said the community has come up with a list of 90 places, which will be handed over to officials Thursday.

The Samiti, an umbrella body of outfits including the Hindu Sena, Shiv Sena and Bajrang Dal, had earlier asked that namaz in open spaces be banned, and all Bangaldeshi and Rohingya Muslims in Gurgaon be identified. “It should not be that namaz is being read inside a mosque and next to it as well,” said Rajiv Mittal, national general secretary of Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Kranti Dal.

