Gurgaon: Daily fogging to prevent spread of dengue

Hoping to curb the spread of dengue in the district, the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) has arranged for continuous fogging in the city, constituting teams on the basis of zones for the purpose. Chemicals for the process will be provided by the Civil Surgeon, Gurgaon.

MCG Commissioner, V Umashankar said the Health department and the civic body will formulate a roster, a micro plan and lists of places where dirty water and rainwater are stagnant. In addition, residents can also provide information and register dengue-related complaints using the MCG call centre’s tollfree number.

On the basis of the complaints received, inspectors will ensure fogging, on a priority basis, every day in dengue-prone areas.

