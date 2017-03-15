Gurgaon: Civic body takes over 150 acres in Gwal Pahari village

The Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG), in an operation that lasted all day, took over close to 150 acres in Gwal Pahari village on Tuesday.

Officials said that the operation began at 10.30 am, and culminated at 6.30 pm, with the possession of a total area of 142 acres.

Boards were placed at 34 places, indicating the land belonged to the MCG, most of which housed farmhouses belonging to private individuals who were not at their property at the time.

Structures that were demolished, included rooms and boundary walls, said officials, adding that 300 police personnel, 10 JCB machines, 4 drill machines, 3 fire tenders and 2 ambulances were deployed for the exercise, which was undertaken under the supervision of Satish Yadav, SDM, Gurgaon.

“The MCG had gone to the spot with the intention of taking over 39 sites in Gwal Pahari…However, five people produced copies of stay orders issued by judicial courts, as a result of which their structures were spared, and possession was taken of 34 sites,” said an official from the MCG.

About 464 acres of land in Gwal Pahari has become the subject of contention regarding ownership. Most of the land falls under the ownership of local panchayat, individuals, real estate developers and farmhouse owners.

The panchayat land came under the MCG in 2008, upon its formation, leading to regular conflict over the same.

