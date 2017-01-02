Gurgaon: Centre to conduct cleanliness survey

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

The Union Urban Develo-pment Ministry will be conducting a cleanliness survey of Gurgaon on January 4, T L Satyaprakash, Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG), said on Sunday.

Gurgaon is one of the 500 cities in the country where the survey will be conducted. Providing further details about the survey, Anu Sheokand, the Joint Municipal Commissioner, said, “The team from the Union Urban Development Ministry will arrive in the city on January 4 and will visit some spots to inspect the level of sanitation. On the basis of this, the city will be given a ranking among the 500 chosen for the survey.”

Satyaprakash added that residents’ response will be sought online, through telephones and street plays, hoardings and banners will be used to spread awareness among people about the importance of maintaining cleanliness.

“The MCG is doing everything it can to prepare the district for the survey, but the role of residents is also very important,” Satyaprakash said, pointing out that there was a massive traffic jam in the city in July 2016, caused partly due to carelessness in discarding waste.

“One of the primary reasons for the traffic jam was coconut shells and sugarcane waste that got stuck in drains,” he said.

The MCG commissioner said there has been a marked improvement in the level of cleanliness in the city in 2016 as compared to the last, attributing the improvement to efforts of MCG workers who clean the city on a daily basis, as well as the “special clean up operations” conducted from time to time to remove garbage from empty plots and other public places.