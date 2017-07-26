Gurgaon braces for another fight with dengue, malaria

Representational Image Representational Image

With the onset of monsoon, suspected cases of dengue and malaria have witnessed a spike in Gurgaon. The Gurgaon health department has revealed that 45 suspected cases of dengue and over 100 suspected cases of malaria have been reported since January. However, no cases of dengue and only 11 cases of malaria have tested positive so far.

“Forty-five suspected cases of dengue have been reported to us, of which 44 tested negative, and the result of one is yet to arrive. Similarly, although over 100 cases of suspected malaria have been reported, we have cross-checked and only 11 have tested positive so far,” said a health department official.

Last year, doctors and nurses at hospitals across Gurgaon had found themselves working beyond their usual hours, as residents were hit by vector-borne diseases, with 548 cases of dengue being reported — of which 86 tested positive

“Every day, we are asking four to five patients to undergo dengue tests. We are also getting four to five cases of malaria per week,” said Dr Rajesh Kumar, senior consultant, internal medicine, Paras Hospitals, Gurgaon. However, he added that the hospital has only reported one case of dengue to the health department so far.

Hospitals across Gurgaon are obligated to report every case of dengue, which tests positive at their facility, to the health department, which then, at its level, cross-checks the results using a more accurate and advanced test.

