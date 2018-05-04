Gurgaon: Auto driver held over ‘cow meat’ complaint

In a purported video of the incident that has surfaced, Jaidul can be seen on his knees while a group of men confront him, demanding to know if the meat belongs to a cow, even as he says he was “told” it is buffalo meat. In a purported video of the incident that has surfaced, Jaidul can be seen on his knees while a group of men confront him, demanding to know if the meat belongs to a cow, even as he says he was “told” it is buffalo meat.

An autorickshaw driver was arrested by Gurgaon Police Wednesday for allegedly selling cow meat in Saraswati Kunj. Police said samples of the meat were sent for testing to Hisar. Police said the accused, Jaidul, was produced in a Gurgaon court on Thursday which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

“We received information that cow meat was being sold in the slums in Saraswati Kunj. We reached the spot and apprehended him,” said Balraj, the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case. He added, “Samples of the meat have been sent for testing.”

Residents claimed that Jaidul had purchased the meat for himself as well as neighbours. “The people who live in this area are poor labourers or domestic helps. They cannot go to the market everyday, or afford the auto ride to the meat shop. So they had asked him to get meat for all of them,” said Wajid Khan, who heads the Nehru Yuva Sangathan Welfare Society Charitable Trust, and was approached by residents for help.

Khan added, “He had purchased the meat from a shop, and was told it was of a buffalo. If they suspect he has procured cow meat, they should trace it all the way back…”

In a purported video of the incident that has surfaced, Jaidul can be seen on his knees while a group of men confront him, demanding to know if the meat belongs to a cow, even as he says he was “told” it is buffalo meat. While Gurgaon Police claimed to have “heard” of such a video, they said they have not seen it and it has not been made part of the investigation so far.

