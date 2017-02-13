Gurgaon: Attendant thrashed for demanding toll tax

A toll attendant was brutally beaten up allegedly by the former chairman of Gurugram Block Samiti after he asked him to pay toll fee at the Khidki Daula plaza in Gurgaon, with the entire incident captured on camera. According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 PM on Sunday when the victim, Akshay who works as a toll attendant at the plaza asked the former chairman Hoshiyar Singh to pay the fee.

“After being stopped by Akshay and asked to pay toll fee and show the registration certificate of his car to check whether he enjoys exemption, Singh lost his temper and stepped out from his SUV. He then began to thrash the toll attendant in a fit of rage. He also dismantled the computer screen and machines in the cabin,” Manish Sehgal, ACP (PRO) Gurgaon Police said. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed at the toll plaza.

“The police was informed by the toll company manager and a complaint was filed here about the attack,” the officer said. “We are investigating the case and will take strict action against Hoshiyar Singh. The CCTV footage is being probed,” Gurgaon Police said.