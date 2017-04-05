Gurgaon: After SC alcohol order, CyberHub changes entrance to increase distance from highway

A deserted CyberHub after the SC order. Abhinav Saha A deserted CyberHub after the SC order. Abhinav Saha

WITH THE Supreme Court banning the sale of alcohol in establishments within 500 metres of any national and state highway, Gurgaon’s popular CyberHub, comprising many pubs and microbreweries, has seen a downfall in its business.

However, it may not be the case for long since DLF CyberHub has supposedly changed its entrance — making it more than 500 metres away from the highway.

After owners and managers of pubs and hotels raised a hue and cry over the issue, the Excise Department has set up two committees, which will once again measure the ‘motorable distance’ from the highway to the establishments starting Wednesday. With a change in the CyberHub entrance — the distance has now become about 1.8 km — 150 establishments hope they will be allowed to restart serving of liquor.

However, it is not certain whether CyberHub is changing is its entrance to circumvent the 500 metre mark, or, as many claim, to stick to the master plan that was originally devised.

Varun Duggal, head, Alliances (Massive Restaurants), which owns Farzi Café and Made in Punjab at CyberHub, said the underpass, which was meant to open into CyberHub as part of the master plan, had opened on April 1. “It is just a coincidence that the road has opened up exactly at the same time as the Supreme Court ruling. We don’t fall within 500 metres… ,” he claimed.

At Sector 29, Vikram Rana, the founder of Vapour Bar Exchange, said, “The road from which they’re counting distance is not included in the master plan. If motorable distance is counted, we’ll be much farther than 500 metres,” he said. H C Dahiya, excise commissioner, west Gurgaon, did not respond to queries from The Indian Express.

