Gurgaon accident: Car bursts into flames after collision with truck, two people burnt to death

Two people were burnt to death in Gurgaon early Sunday morning when their car collided with a truck near Rajiv Chowk junction. A case has been registered against the truck driver, who is on the run. Police said the incident took place around 4 am in the Jaipur highway when the truck hit the car – a Swift Dzire – from behind. “We received a call regarding the fire around 4.15 am and rushed one fire tender to the spot from the Bhim Nagar fire station,” said Fire Services Officer (FSO) IS Kashyap.

Kashyap said it took the fire tender about 15-20 minuted to douse the flames as the vehicle was completely charred. “It took the tender about fifteen or twenty minutes to douse the flames since the vehicle was already completely charred by the time it reached there. Even the number plate had been burnt to ashes,” he said. Both Gurgaon Police and the FSO maintained that CNG leakage was the most likely cause of the blaze.

“The car was a CNG taxi and we suspect that the impact of the collision may have caused leakage, leading to the fire,” said Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurgaon Police. Two people – the driver of the vehicle and another person in the back seat – were burnt to death on the spot. While the taxi driver had been identified as 40-year-old Manpreet, a resident of Sheetla Colony in Gurgaon, the other occupant was yet to be ascertained, police said.

“A case has been registered regarding the matter at the Sadar police station against the truck driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said PRO Kumar. “The accused abandoned his truck and fled the scene after the accident. However, we have seized the vehicle and expect to identify and track him down through it soon,” he said.

