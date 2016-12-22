Gurgaon: 40-year-old Nepal national held for murder of 8-year-old in July

Gurgaon Police have arrested a 40-year-old Nepal national for allegedly murdering an eight-year-old girl in July.

The child had disappeared from her home in Baskushla village, Manesar, at 8 pm on July 29, and her body was found at a vacant plot near her house two days later, on July 31.

An FIR was registered regarding the incident, at the Manesar police station under relevant sections of the IPC.

The police Tuesday arrested the man responsible for the murder from Rajiv Chowk. Police have identified him as Tikaram, who hails from Nepal. He lived in the same neighbourhood, police said.

The accused had gone to the victim’s home to drink with her father. He then lured the child out of her home. He then tried to sexually assault her, police said. When the child resisted, he got enraged and strangled her to death, police said. ENS