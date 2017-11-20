Gurgaon: 4-year-old girl dies after being hit by Mercedes

A four-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a Mercedes at Old Delhi road in Gurgaon around 3 pm Sunday. The driver, who worked for a family that owns the vehicle, has been apprehended. Police said the incident occurred when the girl was playing by the side of the road, near her home.

“After the Mercedes hit her, she fell on the road and her head slammed against the pavement,” said assistant sub-inspector Narpat Singh. The driver, police said, sought help from bystanders and other residents of the slum cluster, and rushed her to General Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. “The hospital informed us about the incident,” Singh said.

“A case has been registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (death by negligence). The driver has been apprehended and will be formally arrested soon. We have seized the vehicle,” he said. The accused driver, identified as Sunil Kumar, hails from Mahendargarh, police said, adding that they are yet to contact his employers.

