Gurgaon: 3 gangraped 10-yr-old for 4 days, killed her

Three people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and gangraping a 10-year-old over four days, before killing her, in Gurgaon’s Sushant Lok area. Interrogation of the three men revealed they confined her inside a jhuggi and strangulated her when they found her unconscious. Jaswant Singh, Station House Officer (Sushant Lok), said, “Initial questioning of the accused revealed they first gagged and tied her and then gangraped her for four days after confining her inside a slum in Sector 43. But they got scared when she started frothing at the mouth and became unconscious. The three strangulated her and tried to set her body on fire so it wouldn’t be identified. They then dumped her body inside an empty water tank.”

The girl used to stay with her family in a cluster near Wazirabad village, and both her parents are daily-wagers from West Bengal. She had gone missing on January 16. Police carried out searches in the neighbourhood, but failed to trace her. On January 23, a group of boys playing cricket found the body in a water tank and informed police.

Police got their first clue when an eyewitness told them he saw the girl getting inside a black Skoda car with three men. “Police found that such a car had been seen by security guards in the vicinity. Police later traced the owner using the car registration number, and he led them to his driver Aizad Malik (26), who hails from West Bengal and lived in a nearby slum,” police said.

DCP (east) Deepak Saharan said Malik was arrested on February 11 and he gave up the names of his alleged accomplices, Mukhtar Ali (30) and Jalil (22), who were arrested Monday. “Aizad worked as a driver and used his owner’s car to commit the crime. Jalil is an auto driver and Ali a street vendor,” he said. “Ali knew the girl and lured her inside the car on the pretext of giving her Rs 300. The men were possibly on drugs when they committed the crime,” police said.