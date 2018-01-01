Two held; Car, cash, ATM cards seized in Gurgaon

During questioning, the accused admitted to committing 13 such crimes in Gurgaon, police said. During questioning, the accused admitted to committing 13 such crimes in Gurgaon, police said.

Two persons have been arrested and cash amounting to Rs 66,000, 17 ATM cards, and a Hyundai i20 car have been recovered from them, police said. The two accused, identified as Mohammad Jafar and Shakeel Khan, have confessed to stealing the money from ATMs, police said. According to police, the duo were arrested from Badshahpur on December 28, following a complaint by a Gurgaon resident on December 18.

According to the FIR, the complainant alleged that on December 18, he went to an ATM in Fazilpur. “He entered his PIN but the machine did not dispense cash. Assuming the machine was broken, he retrieved his card and left. Later in the day, he received a message stating that Rs 20,000 had been withdrawn from his account. He filed a complaint and police registered a case under sections 379 (theft) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code,” a senior police officer said.

During questioning, the accused admitted to committing 13 such crimes in Gurgaon, police said.

