Gurgaon: 18-year-old arrested for raping schoolgirl

The Gurgaon Police have arrested an 18-year-old first year BA student for allegedly raping a schoolgirl in Gurgaon, police said on Friday. The incident took place on November 30, after the accused. a post-graduate student, picked up the 16-year-old victim from outside her school on his bike.

Police said the two lived in the same neighbourhood and were friends.

“He took her to his friend’s house in the same locality and raped her,” said Assistant Sub Inspector Amandeep Kaur, the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case.

Although the victim kept the assault to herself for a few days, she finally confided in her parents on Tuesday, and an FIR was registered at the Sector 10 police station, under Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, police said.

The accused was arrested on Thursday, and has confessed to the crime during questioning. “He has been sent to judicial custody,” said Assistant Sub Inspector Kaur.