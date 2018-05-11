Gurgaon: 13 spaces identified for namaz

On April 20, a group of men had disrupted namaz at a vacant plot in Sector 53. Six people had been arrested and released on bail (Express photo by Manoj Kumar) On April 20, a group of men had disrupted namaz at a vacant plot in Sector 53. Six people had been arrested and released on bail (Express photo by Manoj Kumar)

After several outfits called for a ban on namaz being read in open spaces across Gurgaon, prayers on Friday afternoon will be held at just 13 sites. These were confirmed during a meeting between representatives of the Muslim community, district administration officials, and Gurgaon Police Thursday.

“Thirteen public spaces were agreed upon. We also have 24 of our own spaces — Waqf board properties, mosques and homes… We have been assured of police protection,” said Wajid Khan, who heads the Nehru Yuva Sanghatan Welfare Society Charitable Trust, and was at the meeting.

He added that members of the community will also be present at other sites where namaz was held until last week to inform those who arrive there of the changes. The sites chosen include Marbel Market in Sikanderpur, Leisure Valley ground parking, and the parking in front of IFFCO tower among others. While the deputy commissioner did not respond to calls seeking a comment, he issued an order Thursday deploying 76 duty magistrates to maintain law and order. On April 20, a group of men had disrupted namaz at a vacant plot in Sector 53. Six people had been arrested and released on bail. However, the outfits have demanded a ban on reading namaz in the open.

