Guns in shootout that killed 3 may be from MP, UP: Cops

The police had said the killings of Monu and his brother could be over the former’s decision to marry Sonu’s cousin. (Representational) The police had said the killings of Monu and his brother could be over the former’s decision to marry Sonu’s cousin. (Representational)

A day after three persons, including an alleged gangster and an assistant sub-inspector, were shot dead, police said the arms used in the killing might have been procured from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Before the civic elections, the Special Cell had arrested a man from Madhya Pradesh, who had come to deliver a consignment of 30 pistols and one carbine to a Delhi-based arms supplier.

A police officer told The Indian Express that a huge quantity of firearms was smuggled to Delhi for the gangsters of UP, Haryana and Punjab. Prima facie, police suspect the role of gangster Satyawan alias Sonu Dariyapur behind the killing of Bhupendra Sherawat alias Monu, his brother Arun Shetty and ASI Vijay Singh.

At least 40 bullets were fired at the victims by a group of attackers. The police had said the killings of Monu and his brother could be over the former’s decision to marry Sonu’s cousin. Sources had told The Indian Express that Monu and Sonu used to be friends till 2006, till the former expressed his desire to marry Sonu’s cousin, Raj Rani. Sonu did not approve of it and warned the two of dire consequences if they got married.

When the two did not pay heed to his threats, they were attacked in Punjabi Bagh on October 9, 2006. While Monu sustained seven bullet injuries, Rani sustained three. Both survived. The two got married the following year. Sources said police have not ruled out the angle of murder over property. They questioned a businessman and a friend of Monu on Tuesday. Sources said Monu and his wife stayed in a flat owned by the businessman

