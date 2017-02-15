Guidelines for heritage buildings in Connaught Place

The cave-in took place on February 2. Express photo The cave-in took place on February 2. Express photo

In the aftermath of two cave-ins at Connaught Place, the New Delhi Municipal Council is working on formulating a set of guidelines for usage of heritage buildings in the area.

“Time has come for some system to be in place, special guidelines to regulate heritage buildings… The present scenario calls for regulatory guidelines. We have to find out stability and strength of buildings. Following that, we can assess the possibilities and extent of usage,” said NDMC chairperson Naresh Kumar.