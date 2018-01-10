Guard at Delhi Police cop’s farmhouse among three held for bank heist

Delhi Police chief spokesperson Dependra Pathak said they are “trying to find out who owns the farmhouse”. (File Photo) Delhi Police chief spokesperson Dependra Pathak said they are “trying to find out who owns the farmhouse”. (File Photo)

Last month, 11 people, including a security guard learnt to be working at a Delhi Police officer’s farmhouse, allegedly committed a heist by drilling a hole through the wall of a cooperative bank in Mundka.

Investigation has now revealed that after decamping with cash and jewellery worth around Rs 1 crore, they reached the farmhouse — so they could divide the loot in peace. Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer district) M N Tiwari said they have arrested three persons and raids are on to nab the other accused.

“We have arrested Raj Kumar Joshi (41), who worked at the farmhouse in Narela, Vikas Thapa (29) and Ramesh (30). Joshi provided shelter to some of the accused at the farmhouse for a week, before the alleged robbery. Joshi also got Rs 60,900 in advance from one of the absconding accused, believed to be the mastermind. He received the money in his wife’s account,” Tiwari said.

Delhi Police chief spokesperson Dependra Pathak said they are “trying to find out who owns the farmhouse”. “We are also trying to ascertain how the accused got a job there,” he said. Tiwari said, “The burglary was carried out after a thorough recce. The accused divided the cash and jewellery at the farmhouse and left for their respective villages.”

He added that police are now verifying if Joshi had undergone an employee verification check.

The incident came to light on December 18, when the Delhi State Cooperative Bank staff found the rear wall broken, and around Rs 1 crore in cash and jewellery missing from lockers.

“During investigation, police found that the accused had used electronic cutters to break into the rear bank wall before drilling into boundary wall. Police did not find footage of the burglary as the accused had taken CCTVs and the digital video recorder with them. Of the 56 lockers at the bank, 15 were broken into. Rs 27.5 lakh in cash, documents and jewellery were found missing,” a police officer said.

Police also said the bank guard was not at his post when the burglary took place. Tiwari said some cylinders were left at the crime scene by the criminals, and it came to light that these had been purchased from a shop in Moti Nagar. “This led the team to Joshi and the other accused,” he said.

Joshi told police he works as night guard at the farmhouse, and drives an e-rickshaw during the day. “He disclosed the name of Thapa, who allegedly helped him get SIM cards. After the burglary, they sold some of the jewellery to a goldsmith, for Rs 1.4 lakh,” he said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App