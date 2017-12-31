Growth in collection of tax sees dip in Delhi

Although Delhi’s per capita income growth of 10% remained higher than the national average in 2016-17, its tax collection growth has seen a dip, growing at only 7% as opposed to the average of 10% that it usually maintains.

According to the Delhi Statistical Handbook, 2017, released on Saturday, the estimated per capita income is Rs 3,03,073 for the year 2016-2017 — an increase of 10.76% from 2015-16, while the national average is 9.7%.

The tax collection growth rate, however, has declined this financial year to 7% — while previous years show an average growth rate of 10% or more, barring 2014-15, when the growth rate was only 0.58%. State tax collection for 2016-17 was Rs 19,717.91 crore, as opposed to Rs 18,418.35 crore in the 2015-16.

