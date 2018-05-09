Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Groundwater situation in Delhi semi-critical: Supreme Court

A bench of Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta, which perused a report of the Central Ground Water Board on the status of groundwater level in Delhi from May 2000 to May 2017, said it “indicates an extremely sad state of affairs”.

New Delhi | Published: May 9, 2018 2:25:56 am
Analysis of the report showed that "there is over-exploitation of groundwater" in south district, New Delhi district, southeast district, east district, Shahdara, northeast district," the bench noted.
The Supreme Court Tuesday expressed concerns over the “over-exploitation” of groundwater in the capital and said the situation was “semi-critical”.

Analysis of the report showed that “there is over-exploitation of groundwater” in south district, New Delhi district, southeast district, east district, Shahdara, northeast district,” the bench noted. “We can only urge the authorities to look into the report of the Board to avoid a water crisis.”

