Groundwater extraction by park: Haryana government gets notice

The National Green Tribunal office in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File) The National Green Tribunal office in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File)

A plea alleging indiscriminate extraction of groundwater by an amusement park in Gurgaon prompted the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to seek the response of the Haryana government and others in the matter.

The bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim issued notices to the Haryana government, Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA), Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) and International Recreation And Amusement Limited (IRAL). “Issue notice regarding admission,” the bench said, while seeking their replies before July 31.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by RTI activist Harinder Dhingra seeking directions to restrain ‘Appu Ghar’ from using groundwater without necessary permission.

