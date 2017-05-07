Greater Noida: Two held for assaulting men returning home with cows

A day after two persons were allegedly assaulted by a group of men claiming to be gau rakshaks in Jewar area of Greater Noida, police have arrested two of the accused.

Police had filed a case under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult leading to breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation). The victims, Jabar Singh (35) and Bhoop Singh (45). had bought a cow and a calf from Mehndipur village and were returning to Jewar at the time of the incident.

The arrested accused were identified as Gaurav and Mahesh, both residents of Jewar.

Police said they are are looking for the other three named accused.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now