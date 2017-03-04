Greater Kailash molestation case: ‘He thought woman won’t file complaint’

The 50-year-old plant vendor, arrested for allegedly molesting an exchange student from China, had never thought that the woman would file a complaint against him. He had no idea that police had lodged an FIR and were looking for him. Sources said on the day he was caught, he was selling pots in Greater Kailash and did not realise he was being taken to the police station for the alleged crime which he had committed two days earlier. Police had also circulated a sketch of the accused. “Three separate teams were formed and the staff of the police station had been briefed about the accused.

Though the accused was unknown, police had only one clue — that he was a flower plant vendor who comes on a bicycle. All flower plant sellers in Hauz Khas, CR Park, Greater Kailash and Amar Colony were checked, and some of them were also questioned, but it did not yield any result,” an officer said.

“On March 2, the accused, Avinish, came on his bicycle to Greater Kailash, where the student lives. He was spotted by our beat constable, who identified him based on the sketch,” the officer added.

During questioning, he said he fled the scene after committing the crime. “For the next two days, he kept selling plants in the same area but did not enter the lane where the girl lives,” police said.