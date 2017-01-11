Graphic designer in Delhi arrested for printing Rs 6 lakh in fake notes

The seized fake notes. Express The seized fake notes. Express

A few days ago, 25-year-old Krishan Bhardwaj, a graphic designer, went to a departmental store in southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh and used fake Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes that he had printed himself. But the ink used in the notes aroused the shopkeeper’s suspicion, and he later mentioned this to a head constable, a regular customer.

Thus started an investigation which led to the arrest of two people on January 9 for allegedly printing counterfeit Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes and circulating them in markets in southwest Delhi.

“After the head constable was intimated, he set a trap to nab the accused. Incidents of circulation of fake currency notes also came to light in areas like Najafgarh and Uttam Nagar. The probe revealed that the accused were selling the fake currency at 50 per cent of the face value. A constable was deployed as a decoy customer and he, along with a shadow witness, struck the deal with the accused,” said DCP (southwest) Surender Kumar.

Police said they met near Shamshan Ghat, Kiran Garden and Bindapur, and finally at 4 pm on January 9, Ashish (23) and the main accused, Krishan Bhardwaj, were arrested.

According to police, after the arrest, the home of the main accused was raided, and Rs 6 lakh in fake Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes was seized, along with printers and a computer. Police said the accused had spent around Rs 25,000 in fake currency in the last one month.

Police said Ashish is a mobile technician while Bhardwaj is a graphic designer well versed in software such as CorelDRAW. He was unemployed at the moment. A senior police officer said the duo printed fake notes with the help of a high-quality scanner and printer and circulated them in markets. He said that while Ashish did it for the money, Bhardwaj had “political ambitions”.

“Bhardwaj has also worked as a teacher in the past and has sound knowledge of computers. He seems to be quite skilled,” said a police officer.

“The two accused met about two years ago and, inspired by a Hollywood movie, started printing and circulating Rs 100 notes. But a dispute arose and they parted ways. After demonetisation, they started working together again,” said a police officer.