Graded response action plan on Delhi air pollution notified: Some depts more ready than others

With the Union Ministry of Environment notifying the Graded Response Action Plan to combat air pollution in Delhi-NCR, some departments appeared more ready than others to implement the measures. The Delhi government, supposed to enforce the odd-even scheme if pollution is at “emergency” levels for two consecutive days, said it is “yet to receive the notification”. But government sources said, “There is no current plan to implement odd-even”.

Another measure is introducing differential rates to encourage off-peak-travel and public transport. The government had proposed slashing of bus fares by 70 per cent in January. But L-G Anil Baijal withdrew approval, questioning its financial viability.

Traffic Police, meanwhile, seem more ready to implement the notifications. Joint CP (traffic) Garima Bhatnagar said, “We have been diverting non-destined trucks from border points, impounding polluting vehicles and those carrying construction debris without sheathing and diesel vehicles older than 15 years.”

The DPCC has to stop people from using diesel generator sets, close stone crushers, and stop use of coal and firewood in restaurants. But officials said they only have 100 people for spot checks, which makes the task difficult. “But we will fine anyone breaking the rules,” said an official.

The PWD, supposed to vacuum roads, has taken mechanised sweepers on rent and started on a small scale. “MCDs have to clean roads but we have been given the task. We are vacuuming stretches at Anand Vihar and a few other locations,” said an official.