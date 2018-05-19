Delhi govt takes dig at pollution body over proposal to buy e-buses

The EPCA, in its report, has recommended that the court should not clear the proposal of the city government as it lacks detailing. (File) The EPCA, in its report, has recommended that the court should not clear the proposal of the city government as it lacks detailing. (File)

The Delhi government Friday took a veiled dig at Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority (EPCA) over its adverse report to the Supreme Court on the project to use Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) funds to buy electric buses, saying it should have done its “own job” of clearly stating whether it was in favour of replacing CNG buses with e-buses.

The EPCA, in its report, has recommended that the court should not clear the proposal of the city government as it lacks detailing. It also referred to the government’s “past track record” of inducting conventional CNG buses. The apex court is yet to hear the matter.

In a statement, the government claimed that, “No proposal has been submitted so far in the first place, so the question of inadequate details does not arise.”

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had announced in the budget speech that the government plans to roll out 1,000 electric buses, “the highest in any city outside of China”, in the coming year.

“Rather than casting aspersions on the government’s ability to carry out its plans, individuals concerned should have done own job of clearly informing the Supreme Court if they are in favour of replacing CNG bus fleet with electric buses, and if this project can be supported by ECC funds. No clear view has been expressed,” the government statement said.

