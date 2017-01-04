Delhi govt seeks Centre nod to reopen zoo, Deer Park lake

Bird deaths were reported from the Hauz Khas district lake park and Shakti Sthal lake, and these places, too, were shut. (Express photo/File) Bird deaths were reported from the Hauz Khas district lake park and Shakti Sthal lake, and these places, too, were shut. (Express photo/File)

Over Two months after the capital witnessed a bird flu crisis, the Delhi government has written to the Centre for permission to reopen the National Zoological Park and the Deer Park Lake. The Centre, however, has told the government that it is “following the 90-day protocol” to prevent another outbreak, which could mean the two places will open only by February.

Development Minister Gopal Rai said, “We wrote to the Centre last week to reopen the parks, lakes and the zoo. The Union Environment Ministry cited the precautionary 90-day protocol prescribed in cases of the H5N1 flu. We do not have a specified protocol to follow in cases of the H5N8 flu, so we are following protocol prescribed for the H5N1 flu.”

Delhi had woken up to cases of pelicans and ducks dying in the Delhi zoo, which was closed to the public on October 18. The strain of avian influenza infecting and killing birds was found to be the rare H5N8, which is not known to harm humans, unlike the H5N1 flu. Bird deaths were reported from the Hauz Khas district lake park and Shakti Sthal lake, and these places, too, were shut.

So far, the Delhi government says, samples from 123 dead birds, of which 23 were from the zoo and 48 from the district park lake in Hauz Khas, have been sent to government laboratories in Jalandhar and Bhopal for testing.