Govt rejects DERC advice to slash power tariff

In the continuing tussle between the Delhi government and the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) over the issue of tariff order,the Delhi government has now decided to completely overlook the statutory advice that it had asked the DERC to furnish.

On May 4,the Delhi government had ordered the regulator to stall the tariff order for 2010-2011 on the grounds that the DERC should first provide the government statutory advice on various crucial issues before announcing the order.

The DERC had suggested a reduction in power tariffs,which did not bode well with the power companies who approached the government and cited how a reduction in tariff would make their businesses unsustainable.

The companies had claimed that if tariff were to be reduced,it would adversely affect Delhis already dismal power scenario.

In the first week of July,the DERC,in a detailed letter to the government,declared that the discoms had lied completely to the government about their economic profiles,and audited accounts of all three Delhi discoms indicated healthy profits. DERC statutory advice to the government strongly suggested that the tariff order be implemented with immediate effect. A senior official in the Power department said,It is true that the DERCs statutory advice has been rejected for now,and it has been conveyed to the commission.

The Power department is also of the view that the statutory advice filed by the commission is not an informed decision but the personal opinion of one man  DERC chairman Berjinder Singh.

Amid the tariff order controversy,it was revealed that the DERC was a divided house,and several members within the commission were firmly opposed to the idea of reducing tariff.

The chairman,however,supports the idea. Singh retires in September and several DERC officials indicated the government will only take a decision on the subject once a new chairman takes over.

Weighed down by the last minute preparations for the Commonwealth Games,Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit had earlier declared that her government did not intend to introduce any change in the tariff for 2010.

Officials in the Power department confirmed that the government does not intend to change tariff this year and the issue will now only be taken up in 2011.

