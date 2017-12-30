Delhi govt plans sports policy, will fund 100 sportsmen

“The criteria for their selection, and to determine how much to fund to give them, the government will form an Experts Committee comprising internationally acclaimed and awarded sportspersons,” Sisodia said. (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey) “The criteria for their selection, and to determine how much to fund to give them, the government will form an Experts Committee comprising internationally acclaimed and awarded sportspersons,” Sisodia said. (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

The Delhi government has continued its emphasis on sports with a policy called ‘Mission Sports 100’, under which it will fund 100 sportspersons excelling in their field, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said.

“The criteria for their selection, and to determine how much to fund to give them, the government will form an Experts Committee comprising internationally acclaimed and awarded sportspersons,” Sisodia said. The government added that under this scheme, the sportsperson will be supported for their needs related to food, nutrition, sports equipment as well as medical assistance.

Sisodia maintained that “the quantum of support will be demand linked, but will not exceed Rs 16 lakh per year”. The scheme also aims to provide state-funded support to sportspersons to compete for selection procedure in upcoming major international events such as 2020 Olympics, 2022 Asian Games, 2022 Commonwealth Games and the 2024 Olympics, Sisodia said.

