Govt notifies zones in South, East in a bid to end policy paralysis

The state government on Friday notified the zones and wards for the South and East municipal corporations, thereby paving the way for setting up standing committees in both the corporations. However, the notification of zonal boundaries in the North remains pending.

The three corporations, which elected fresh representatives in April, had been awaiting notification of zonal boundaries to elect members from its various administrative zones to statutory committees. In the absence of representatives from its zones, the corporations were facing a policy paralysis as the standing committees are needed to pass important proposals for execution via the executive wing.

As per civic officials, the committees should have been elected within the first month of the constitution of the House. However, the delay was caused with the state’s Urban Development (UD) department not notifying the zonal boundaries.

Fresh notification of zones was required due to delimitation of municipal wards conducted earlier this year. Office bearers of the three corporations have been petitioning the state government as well as L-G Anil Baijal to notify the zones at the earliest.

Meanwhile, despite the North MCD mayor calling on the state UD minister last Tuesday, the notification of zones remains on hold. A government spokesperson had earlier said that “there are some legal issues which are being looked at, with regard to the North, by the law department.”

North MCD has been pressing for restructuring of two of its zones — Civil Lines and Rohini — and demanding a third zone for “efficient governance.” “The merger of City zone with Sadar Paharganj zone was also suggested so that surplus staff can be utilised in the new proposed zone,” a North MCD official said.

The North MCD had recently passed a proposal condemning the state government for rejecting its proposal suggesting a merger of two zones. Zonal committees in the South and East corporations, are expected to be formed within the next month.

