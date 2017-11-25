Govt made no efforts to boost public transport: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

Raising the issue of the capital’s public transport system, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari hit out at the AAP government and claimed that despite the hue and cry about vehicular pollution, no efforts have been made to strengthen the public transport system.

“Since it came to power, the transport ministers have constantly said the increase in private vehicles on roads is a cause of rising pollution, but it has taken no concrete steps to strengthen the public transport system,” he said.

“Yesterday, an expert committee told the High Court that there is parking space available for 2,000 buses. Then why has the Delhi government delayed the purchase of 2,000 buses?” he said.

Union Minister Vijay Goel also attacked the AAP government over the issue of pollution, alleging that the government was in a “slumber” when the level of pollutants in the air had spiralled.

Maintaining that a campaign will be launched on the issue, by seeking the help of resident welfare associations, Goel said: “The odd-even scheme announced recently was just a drama to show people that the government cared about them… Road dust, construction activities and industrial pollution are the main reasons but nothing has been done to check this.”

Tiwari also hit out at the government over its claims to have improved the education and health sectors.

