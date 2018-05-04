Govt has no say in changing college name: Dyal Singh governing body

Controversy erupted after the college organised an annual day programme under the banner of ‘Vande Mataram Dyal Singh College’. (Archive) Controversy erupted after the college organised an annual day programme under the banner of ‘Vande Mataram Dyal Singh College’. (Archive)

A day after Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar said he would not allow Dyal Singh (Evening) College to be renamed, the chairman of the college’s Governing Body Amitabh Sinha, also a BJP leader, said the government had “no say” in the matter.

Controversy erupted after the college organised an annual day programme under the banner of ‘Vande Mataram Dyal Singh College’. SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal wrote to the Prime Minister on the issue, while Rajouri Garden MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa also condemned the move. Delhi University Wednesday clarified the college name had not been changed.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Sinha said, “Delhi University is autonomous and, therefore, the government cannot have a say in its administrative matters. The stand taken by the MPs led by the HRD minister defies history, law as well as relevant university rules.”

Javadekar had earlier said, “We had asked them to reconsider the move. We will not allow the college to be renamed. If there are two Dyal Singh colleges, they can call them A and B or 1 and 2 to differentiate.” READ MORE

Sinha said Javadekar “went back on his promise that the government would not intervene in the matter”, which “belies the trust that was reposed in not the person but the chair of the ministry”. Attacking the Shiromani Akali Dal, he said “selfish and politically motivated” groups were “misleading” the government.

Defending the decision to use the name Vande Mataram Dyal Singh College, he said, “Students had put up banners with the new name in an annual function. Though, the DU is yet to take a final decision, the Governing Body is capable of looking after the administrative duties.”

Reacting on the issue, Sirsa said, “The Governing Body of the college has no authority to change the name. DU has clarified that the name will not be changed.” The Dyal Singh (Morning) College staff association has demanded Sinha’s removal.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App