Govt gets 12-acre plot for bus depot in Rohini

A week after the Delhi government said it was unable to buy more buses as there wasn’t enough space to park them, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) handed over a 12-acre plot for a depot. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted, “Happy that DDA is handing over possession of 12 acres of land in Rohini today. Hope DDA will hand over more land parcels immediately so that government can get more buses and augment public transport (sic).”

The DTC has a fleet of about 4,000 low-floor buses, apart from 1,600 cluster buses. As per transport experts, Delhi needs at least 11,000 buses to cater to commuters. Last week, when the city was covered with a thick layer of smog, the National Green Tribunal allowed the government to implement the odd-even scheme but refused exemptions for women and two-wheelers. The government said it cannot go ahead with the scheme without exemptions, as it lacked a robust public transport system.

Air quality dips

On Monday, the city’s air quality dipped to ‘very poor’ after two days of ‘poor’ air. The Central Pollution Control Board recorded Delhi’s AQI at 326. It was 292 on Sunday. An IMD official said, “High humidity and low temperature aid the build-up of pollutants in air. This is partly responsible for the dip in air quality.” According to SAFAR, air quality is expected to be ‘very poor’ on Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

