Government confirms two swine flu deaths in Delhi

Two people have died of swine flu in the national capital this year. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna, File) Two people have died of swine flu in the national capital this year. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna, File)

Days after Union Health Minister J P Nadda informed the Parliament that about 600 people had died of H1N1 infections until July this year — senior officials in the Delhi government have confirmed that two people had succumbed to the infection in the capital this year.

On May 16, The Indian Express had first reported that at least four people— who were admitted to a Delhi hospital and had tested positive for swine flu — have died in the capital this year. Health department officials said the capital has reported 320 cases of H1N1 infections in 2017.

“In Delhi, the situation is normal. Delhi has sufficient stock of medicines for more than two months to deal with swine flu,” a senior government official said.

According to official estimates, until July 9, 12,460 people had been infected, and 600 had succumbed to swine flu in the country. Gujarat recorded 75 deaths from 289 infections; Kerala reported 63 deaths from 1,127 infections, Rajasthan saw 59 deaths from 407 reported cases; and Karnataka had 15 deaths from 2,377 cases.

The Indian Express had, on May 16, reported that Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has recorded four deaths this year. Two of them died in February, while the other two succumbed in April. Sources had confirmed that these patients had a history of lung and kidney diseases, besides testing positive for swine flu.

