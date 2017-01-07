Govt clears Delhi Metro Phase IV project

The six new corridors will increase daily ridership by 8.5 lakh, said officials. . (Source: File) The six new corridors will increase daily ridership by 8.5 lakh, said officials. . (Source: File)

Delhi Metro’s Phase IV, which is set to add 113 km to the Metro rail network, was cleared by the Delhi government on Friday. The project will be built at a cost of Rs 49,603 crore within a period of six years. This is the final leg of expansion, said Metro officials.

The project will include 79 new Metro stations with 28 underground, 50 elevated and one at grade level. The six proposed corridors are Rithala-Bawana to Narela (21.73 km), Janakpuri (West) to R K Ashram (28.92 km), Mukundpur to Maujpur (12.54 km), Inderlok to Indraprastha (12.58 km), Aerocity to Tughlakabad (20.20 km) and Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block (7.96 km).

The six new corridors will increase daily ridership by 8.5 lakh, said officials. “The next clearance has to come from the Centre. The project will come up within six years from the initiation of construction work. Once construction begins, the DMRC will submit a monthly progress report to the Delhi Cabinet,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “This will go a long way in reducing congestion and pollution. A big decision by Cabinet today.”

The Phase IV route will run along a 68-km elevated road and is focused on areas where traffic volume is expected to go up in the future, officials said.