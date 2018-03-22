Govt claims L-G has rejected doorstep delivery of ration

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi during an event. Praveen Khanna Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi during an event. Praveen Khanna

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday alleged that Lt Governor Anil Baijal has “rejected” the doorstep delivery of ration scheme proposed by the AAP government. “V sad that Hon’ble LG has rejected doorstep delivery of ration scheme. I had repeatedly requested him to give me an audience before taking a decision but he did not. Feeling really really sad that such imp proposals are becoming victims of petty politics,” Kejriwal tweeted. The Lt Governor’s office, however, said that it would be incorrect to say that the proposal had been rejected. A statement from the L-G’s office said, “Lt Governor advised that the proposal of home delivery of ration under Targeted Public Distribution Scheme (TPDS) may be referred to Government of India with full details before a final decision is taken. Therefore, it is incorrect to say that the L-G has rejected the proposal… While making such a big change in a critical sector that directly impacts the weakest sections of society, it would be expected that all due diligence is carried out.”

The L-G also pointed towards the observation of the government’s Finance Department that the proposed system of home delivery of ration will only replace one set of human intervention with the other.

Earlier too, the AAP government and the L-G office had clashed over the doorstep delivery of public services scheme. The Cabinet had approved the scheme in November, 2017, and only after a prolonged back and forth, the scheme was finally cleared by Baijal in January.

The CM also claimed that Baijal has also rejected the government’s decision to suspend the distribution of ration using Aadhaar-enabled POS machines. The decision on doorstep delivery of ration was announced in February in the wake of reports of difficulties being faced by people, especially the elderly, in getting ration after getting their biometrics authenticated. “L-G also rejects Cabinet’s decision to suspend operation of POS machines, which made Adhaar mandatory to receive rations,” Kejriwal said in a tweet. The L-G’s office said the government had been asked to reconsider the decision to suspend operations of the e-PoS devices.

