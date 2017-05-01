Govt asks schools in Delhi to install air purifiers

Students of Government High School Hallomajra in Chandigarh (Representational Image). Express photo by Gurjant Pannu Students of Government High School Hallomajra in Chandigarh (Representational Image). Express photo by Gurjant Pannu

THE DELHI government has asked city schools to install air purifiers following an NGT order directing them to do the same. The Director of Education (DoE) has also asked schools to create awareness among students about the adverse impact of indiscriminate burning of firecrackers on public health. The schools, meanwhile, have been asked to submit a compliance report within 15 days.

In a communication sent to the schools on Friday by Deputy Director of DoE Zareen Taj, all head of departments’ at schools have been asked to “create social awareness as to the disadvantage and adverse impact on public health of indiscriminate burning of crackers during the festive season”.

It adds: “Proper steps (need) to be taken to spread education through different sources to educate students about the need for improvement of air quality. Cooperation of the young generation should be encouraged through co-curricular activities.”

“The ambient air quality of Delhi needs to be improved. In view the gravity of harm to human health due to inferior ambient air quality of Delhi, improvement even by a decimal of the air quality would go long way in air improving public health and environment in Delhi. Thus, schools to take action to install air filters, as per need,” it also states.

The move comes as a response to an NGT order in November last year, which said Delhi owes a “constitutional, statutory and public law obligation to provide to its citizens at least breathable if not absolutely clear air to breathe”. The order, which had seen the NGT pass a slew of directions, came after air quality in NCR dropped alarmingly after Diwali .

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now