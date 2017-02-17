Govindpuri 2005 blast: ‘Hoped for justice, it wasn’t delivered’

Kiran Saluja, whose husband died in the blast, says the judgment “broke her heart”. Source: Renuka Puri Kiran Saluja, whose husband died in the blast, says the judgment “broke her heart”. Source: Renuka Puri

On October 29, 2005, Kuldeep, a DTC driver, was passing through Govindpuri area when he discovered a bomb in his bus. A clock on top of the bomb was ticking. As he desperately tried to defuse the bomb, like he had seen “in the movies”, it exploded.

While Kuldeep saved the lives of about 70 passengers, the blast took away his vision. With the Delhi High Court verdict in the case coming over 11 years later, Kuldeep, now aged 40, said he has two regrets — one that two accused were acquitted, and, second, that he couldn’t see the face of his child who was born soon after the incident.

Manisha (21), who lost her parents and her brother in the blast, left for the court in the morning. All these years she never saw the accused. On Thursday, as she saw them after the acquittal, she said that she felt “devastated”.

Kiran Saluja, wife of Lal Chand Saluja who died in the blast, says she is unable to understand the judgment.

“It broke my heart… I have gone through so much after my husband’s death and on the one day I hoped for justice…it wasn’t delivered,” she says.