2005 Delhi serial blasts: At Sarojini Nagar, business as usual and some anger

One of the three blasts that took place across the city in 2005 was at the Sarojini Nagar market. It left over 40 people dead. Archive photo

It is business as usual at the Sarojini Nagar market on Thursday evening. Near the Shyam Juice Corner — where the bomb blast took place in 2005 —piles of clothes, shoes and accessories are laid out on the floor, as shopkeepers try to attract customers.

There is no heightened security or presence of police officers in the area. It is almost as though a Delhi court verdict — acquitting two accused, and convicting one — has had no effect on the people. But delve deeper, and there is an intense anger with the justice system and a belief that the accused deserved nothing less than a death sentence.

Sheetla Prasad Gupta was present on the day one of the victims, Saluja, was taking the pressure cooker (in which the bomb was kept) when it exploded. “All three accused should have been hanged, and this verdict should have come within a year. Our bhai sahab (Saluja) became a martyr for what? Nobody cares for our lives,” he said.

Prem Goyal, another shopkeeper, said, “This is not justice. All of them should have been hanged. So many years have passed since 2005.

People would have even forgotten what happened. Maybe there is a possibility that police falsely accused some people. Maybe they were not the actual culprits. But if they are, then why is the court being sensitive towards them?”