Government bans political activities in schools

After the Delhi government issued a showcause notice and ordered a probe into the alleged incident of Ryan International School, Rohini, asking teachers and students to join the BJP, the Directorate of Education has issued an order prohibiting “political activities in schools”.

The order, which was issued on Friday, said “participation in political activities by schools is banned” and cited the Delhi School of Education Act, 1973, that says, “the school building or other structures or the grounds are not used during the day or night for… political or non-education activity of any kind whatsoever”. The order also warns that “non-compliance” of the order “shall be viewed seriously” and “invite action” from the government.

An official said, “We are awaiting the results of the probe, and, at the same time, we will ensure that such activities aren’t repeated in schools.”

