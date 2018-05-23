Government asks UGC to seek legal help on St Stephen’s autonomy

Teachers fear autonomy will lead to eventual fee hike. (File) Teachers fear autonomy will lead to eventual fee hike. (File)

The government has asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) to seek legal opinion before processing the application of St Stephen’s College for autonomy, The Indian Express has learnt. The decision was made after HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar met representatives of Hindu College and St Stephen’s College on Tuesday to understand why the matter of autonomy has sparked protests. The meeting was also attended by UGC chairman DP Singh and Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi.

Representatives of Hindu College pointed out that no institution affiliated to DU can become autonomous unless the university Act is amended. Clause (9A) of the Act states that the university can only permit its colleges to conduct “courses of study in the Faculties of Medicine, Technology, Music or Fine Arts, as autonomous colleges”.

“For anything apart from that, the law has to be amended. That’s what our lawyers have advised. We have requested the government to remove all legal infirmities before proceeding with the autonomy plan,” said a source in Hindu College. Stakeholders also sought clarification on whether the higher education regulator will sanction additional teaching posts for DU colleges once they are autonomous. “Currently, our PG students are taught by the university teachers. Once a college becomes autonomous, then the university will expect the same college to teach its own PG students. We will need more teachers and classrooms,” the source added.

In wake of these legal infirmities and clarifications sought by stakeholders on Tuesday, the ministry is learnt to have asked UGC to seek a legal opinion. St Stephen’s College’s application for autonomy was slotted for discussion at the next meeting of the UGC on May 24.

Asked how the government could be unaware of the need to amend the DU Act, a ministry source said, “The UGC was under the impression that their regulation will prevail in case of grey areas or conflict. But it’s best to process applications only after they are sure.”

The Hindu College administration had taken along representatives of their teaching and non-teaching staff, alumni, student body and governing body to the meeting. St Stephen’s College was represented only by members of its Governing Body, alumni and the principal.

According to sources, the St Stephen’s College principal was pulled up for not bringing other stakeholders along. Autonomous colleges have the freedom to design their own syllabus and start new courses. The biggest concern expressed by teachers about autonomy is that colleges will be allowed to start self-financing courses, which will later result in fee hike.

“This is a misplaced concern. Colleges can start self-financing courses even now. As for the question of unreasonable fee hike, the minister assured representatives of the Hindu College student body that there will be no such thing,” said another source. The minister also assured those present in the meeting that autonomy will not be forced on them.

