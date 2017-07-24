Gole Market heritage building to become a museum: NDMC

The revamp includes architectural restoration of historic edifice, creation of a central food court, provision of other public facilities. The revamp includes architectural restoration of historic edifice, creation of a central food court, provision of other public facilities.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) chairperson Naresh Kumar Sunday announced that the council has decided to convert the heritage building of Gole Market into a New Delhi museum. The objective, he said, is to collect materials of cultural and historical importance to the national capital.

“Photographs and other display material based on the socio-economic, cultural and political aspects and conditions of pre-and post-Independence period, the contribution and sacrifice of our freedom fighters would be depicted in the museum,” the council said in a statement. The restoration of the Gole Market building and setting up of the museum is likely to be completed by September 2018.

The chairperson stated that the museum will provide an opportunity for free discussion and dialogue and it will help to “sensitise target groups like teachers, adults, youth and woman organisations through interactions on government programmes and activities for the promotion and better understanding of its heritage and its agenda for national growth and development”.

The revamp includes architectural restoration of historic edifice, creation of a central food court, provision of other public facilities. Kumar added that the history of Gole Market is “inextricably linked to the birth of New Delhi as an imperial capital city of British India. Built as a subsidiary market to Connaught Place, it was designed to serve the needs of the residential population.”

